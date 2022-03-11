Subway Adds 3 New Sandwiches to Menu

food

Subway’s sandwich lineup is growing by three new additions! The beloved sandwich chain has officially rolled out a line of authentic Italian-style subs – Mozza Meat, Supreme Meat, and Benissimo subs – and all three subs are rolling out nationwide thanks to a little help from star quarterback and proud Italian Jimmy Garoppolo.

All three new sandwiches are “built with flavorful ingredients” and “pack a punch” of flavor. The Mozza Meat sub features Subway’s new, savory capicola, black forest ham, BelGioioso fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, and banana peppers on artisan Italian bread, all drizzled with MVP parmesan vinaigrette. Adding even more meat, the Supreme Meat sub boasts artisan Italian bread topped with pepperoni, Genoa salami, capicola, black forest ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana pepper, finished with MVP parmesan vinaigrette. The final sandwich in the lineup is Garoppolo’s own Benissimo sub. Designed by Garoppolo himself, the sandwich is piled high with pepperoni, rotisserie-style chicken, provolone, spinach, tomatoes, and peppercorn ranch on Italian herbs and cheese bread.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We continue to refresh our menu to bring Subway fans flavorful new options and signature builds. Our new classic Italian subs were created by our culinary experts with Italian-style meats and toppings to bring more craveable, signature sandwiches to our fans, and Jimmy Caroppolo was the ideal person to add to our star roster and share the excitement of our new Italian collection,” Carrie Walsh, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Subway, said in a press release.

The three new Sandwiches are available nationwide, though there is a bit of a catch – they are only available via The Vault, Subway’s exclusive menu only available on the Subway app and Subway.com. Subway launched the Vault menu lineup in February ahead of Super Bowl LVI with three new Vault-exclusive sandwiches from some of the biggest names in the NFL – Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson, and Trevor Lawrence.

Both the Vault and the three new sandwiches are part of Subway’s ongoing Eat Fresh Refresh campaign. The promotion kicked off over the summer and has continued over the following months with the goal of bringing “monumental updates to the entire core menu” in an effort to make “Subway better than ever.” The revamp has brought the return of several beloved menu items as well as the introduction of new items. Walsh said, “as we introduce more menu innovations and tasty new sandwiches, our focus continues to be on delivering a better food and guest experience kicked off last year with the Eat Fresh Refresh.”