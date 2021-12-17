Subway Changes Name of Popular Menu Item

Customers scouring the Subway menu for the fan-favorite Protein Bowl may find themselves a little confused, as the beloved sandwich chain has changed the name of their Protein Bowls to No Bready Bowls. While Subway did not make an official announcement regarding the name change, Chew Boom suggested the decision was to help Subway “differentiate themselves from the competition.”

Protein Bowl lovers don’t have to fret, as the name change did not entail any changes to the menu item itself. A staple on the Subway menu for more than a year now, No Bready Bowls, formerly known as Protein Bowls, are essentially a lower-carb option to Subway sandwiches. The bowls include all of the ingredients of the sandwiches, minus the bread. The meals were introduced back in January of this year, with options including Chicken & Bacon Ranch, All-American Club, Black Forest Ham, Buffalo Chicken, and Italian B.M.T., among several others.

The beloved items name change comes amid the chain’s ongoing Eat Fresh Refresh promotion, which officially kicked off in July. When Subway announced the Eat Fresh Refresh promotion, it described it as “monumental updates to the entire core menu” to make “Subway better than ever” with new and returning menu items and more. The initial revamp included more than 20 menu updates, including 11 new and improved ingredients, six all-new or returning sandwiches, and four revamped signature sandwiches.

“Subway has been serving freshly made, customizable and better-for-you sandwiches for more than 50 years, and we wanted to give our guests more new and improved flavors,” Trevor Haynes, President, North America at Subway,” said in a press release at the time. “Our new culinary team is delivering monumental updates to the entire core menu. The Eat Fresh Refresh makes Subway better than ever with freshly made, craveable and delicious sandwiches to excite new and returning guests.”

In the months since beginning the Eat Fresh Refresh promotion, Subway has made a number of new additions to the menu, the latest coming in November with the addition of the Chicken & Bacon Ranch, which was described as a “classic, crave-worthy sub” that is “piled with hand-pulled rotisserie-style chicken and hickory-smoked bacon, smothered in Monterrey cheddar cheese and topped with Subway’s zesty Peppercorn Ranch sauce.” The November introductions also included the Baja Chicken & Bacon, a sandwich that “packs a punch,” and the return of the Roast Beef sub.