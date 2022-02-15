Subway Brings Back Fan-Favorite Sandwich

A fan-favorite sandwich is making its return to the Subway menu! The beloved sandwich chain has officially returned the Subway Club sandwich back to menus nationwide, with a bit of an update, and Subway is celebrating the return with a new deal! According to Chew Boom, the Subway Club is now made with new Choice Angus Roast Beef, which is nestled on Hearty Multigrain Bread that also boasts oven-roasted turkey and Black Forest Ham, as well as lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and red onions.

A return as grand as the Subway Club’s doesn’t go without some celebration, and Subway is marking the occasion in a big way. Participating Subway locations are currently offering 15% off any Footlong in the app or online with promo code “15OFF.” The discount is available from now through Sunday, March 27, and the offer is limited to one discount per order.

The Subway Club’s return to the menu is just the latest menu update to strike the sandwich chain. In honor of Super Bowl LVI, Subway launched the Subway app and Subway.com-exclusive The Vault menu lineup, a roster of three new sandwiches created by some of the biggest names in the NFL. That lineup included Russell Wilson’s “The Dangerwich,” Marshawn Lynch’s “The Beef Mode,” and Trevor Lawrence’s “The Sunshine Sub.” The Vault menu debuted at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s on Feb. 5.

Prior to The Vault lineup, Subway kicked off 2022 by introducing the Baja Turkey Avocado sub and the Honey Mustard Rotisserie-Style Chicken sub. The Baja Turkey Avocado sub features oven-roasted turkey, smashed avocado, and veggies – lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, and red onion – that are topped with Baja Chipotle sauce. The Honey Mustard Rotisserie-Style Chicken sub, meanwhile, begins with rotisserie-style chicken that is placed on hearty multigrain bread and topped with veggies and finished with honey mustard.

The string of new menu items in 2022 are part of Subway’s ongoing Eat Fresh, Refresh promotion. The promotion kicked off over the summer and has continued over the following months with the goal of bringing “monumental updates to the entire core menu” in an effort to make “Subway better than ever.” The revamp has brought the return of several beloved menu items as well as the introduction of new items.