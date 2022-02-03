Subway Launches Exclusive New Menu With Sandwiches Created by NFL Stars in Time for Super Bowl 2022

As the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams prepare to take each other on at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Feb. 13 for Super Bowl LVI, Subway is debuting a new exclusive menu perfect for the Big Game. The beloved sandwich chain has unveiled the new The Vault menu lineup, featuring a roster of three new sandwiches created by some of the biggest names in the NFL – Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson, and Trevor Lawrence.

Available exclusively on the Subway app and Subway.com, the first player in the lineup is Russell Wilson’s “The Dangerwich.” The sandwich features pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, provolone cheese, and bacon on Italian Herbs & Cheese bread. It is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, banana peppers, and finished with yellow mustard and mayonnaise. Marshawn Lynch’s “The Beef Mode” meanwhile, boasts Choice Angus Roast Beef, pepper jack cheese, and hickory smoked bacon that is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, and jalapenos, and drizzled with yellow mustard and Baja Chipotle sauce and served on Italian Herbs & Cheese bread. The final sandwich in the lineup, Trevor Lawrence’s “The Sunshine Sub,” features oven-roasted turkey, BelGioioso fresh mozzarella cheese, avocado and tomatoes, all on Hearty Multigrain bread.

The new The Vault sandwich lineup will officially debut at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, Feb. 5. Fans visiting The Subway Vault at the Super Bowl Experience will have the chance to meet Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson, and Trevor Lawrence, with the NFL stars signing their respective signature subs rather than sports memorabilia. Fans will also have the chance to tour The Subway Vault, a 1,600-square-foot immersive and multisensory experience that brings to life the creation of these new sandwiches.

“Our athlete partners are some of our most passionate Subway fans, so it was a natural fit to create a collection of their favorite sandwiches, and Super Bowl LVI is the ideal location to introduce these sandwiches and The Vault to our fans,” Carrie Walsh, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Subway, said in a press release. “The Vault furthers the Eat Fresh Refresh campaign with new, craveable options to help you make better choices not only on gameday, but every day.”

The Vault menu lineup is part of Subway’s ongoing Eat Fresh, Refresh promotion. First launched over the summer, the promotion brings “monumental updates to the entire core menu” in an effort to make “Subway better than ever.” The revamp has brought the return of several beloved menu items as well as the introduction of new items, including the Chicken & Bacon Ranch sandwich and the Baja Chicken & Bacon sandwich.