Subway’s Menu Adding New ‘Mouthwatering’ Subs

The Subway menu continues expanding, and fans are reaping the benefits. Visitors to the restaurant will be treated to two all-new mouthwatering subs. Amid the sandwich chain’s ongoing Eat Fresh Refresh revamp, Subway kicked off 2022 by introducing the newest “crave-worthy” additions, the Baja Turkey Avocado sub and the Honey Mustard Rotisserie-Style Chicken sub, to the menu at participating Subway locations nationwide.

Bringing fresh flavors and a spicy kick, the new Baja Turkey Avocado sub features oven-roasted turkey, smashed avocado, and veggies – lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, and red onion –that are topped with Baja Chipotle sauce. All of those ingredients are sandwiched between multigrain bread, providing a “flavorful, balanced bite.” The second new menu addition, the Honey Mustard Rotisserie-Style Chicken sub, begins with rotisserie-style chicken that is placed on hearty multigrain bread and topped with veggies and finished with honey mustard.

The two new subs debuted on the menu on Tuesday alongside the return of five of Subway’s most popular sandwiches. Ranging from cult classics to seasonal limited-time offerings, the returning sandwiches include the Subway Club, which features oven-roasted turkey, new Black Forest ham, and angus roast beef. It’s stacked with fresh veggies on multigrain bread. The classic Turkey Cali Fresh sandwich, which debuted last July and features oven-roasted turkey and BelGioioso mozzarella, also returned. The three other returning subs include the Roast Beef sandwich, which returned to menus in December, and the Baja Steak & Jack and the Baja Chicken & Bacon.

In introducing the new and returning menu items, Subway said “these menu updates kick off another year of transformation for Subway, as it continues the journey that began in 2021 with the Eat Fresh Refresh – with even more new ingredients, sandwiches, sauces and sweets to come.” Subway began the Eat Fresh Refresh promotion in July 2021, at the time describing it as “monumental updates to the entire core menu” to make “Subway better than ever.”

Subway is celebrating the latest menu overhaul with some big savings for guests. Through Sunday, March 27, participating Subway locations are offering 15% off any Footlong ordered in the app or online with the promo code “15OFF” at checkout. The offer is limited to one discount per order.