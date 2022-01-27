Sonic Brings Back an Incredibly Sweet Menu Item

A drive-thru Sonic Drive-In is about to get a lot more delicious! The beloved fast food chain is set to bring back two fan-favorite items later in January, with both the Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone and Double Stuf Oreo Blast set to return to Sonic Drive-In menu’s nationwide beginning Monday, Jan. 31.

Both of the returning menu item chill down the iconic creme-filled sandwich cookie. The Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone begins with a waffle cone made with Oreo chocolate wafers that is also coated on the inside with sweet Oreo Crème. That cone is then filled with real ice cream, a second layer of Oreo Creme, and then topped off with crumbled Oreo pieces. The Double Stuf Oreo Blast takes all of those same ingredients but serves them up with the twist. The sweet treat is made with real ice cream blended with sweet Oreo creme and Oreo cookie pieces and topped with even more Oreo cookie pieces, offering up a “spoonable dessert.”

“In capturing the delightful taste of OREO Cookies, our culinary team wanted to ensure every aspect of the iconic cookie was infused into the Double Stuf OREO Waffle Cone and Blast treats,” Scott Uehlein, executive chef at SONIC, said in a press release. “By layering our Real Ice Cream with sweet OREO Crème and OREO Cookie pieces, we were able to bring America’s Favorite Cookie to America’s favorite Drive-In!”

The Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone and Double Stuf Oreo Blast are officially set to return to Sonic-Drive in on Monday, January 31. However, Chew Boom reported that both chilled menu items “are currently available exclusively through the Sonic app in advance of hitting menus nationwide.” According to Brand Eating, while prices for the treats vary by location, the Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone has been spotted for $2.99 and a medium Double Stuf Oreo Blast for $4.99.

The two dessert items are just the latest fan-favorite dishes to return to the Sonic menu. Back in December, the fast food chain welcomed back the classic Patty Melt – a quarter pound 100 percent pure seasoned beef patty, grilled onions, two slices of American cheese, mayo, and mustard sandwiched between two thick slices of Texas Toast – to menus nationwide. The Patty Melt is set to remain on menus through Sunday, Feb. 27. Just weeks before that, the chain brought back Fritos Chili Cheese Wraps as a limited-time menu offering.