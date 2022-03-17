McDonald’s Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item With a Twist

One of McDonald’s most legendary burgers has finally returned to the menu! After a time away, the Golden Arches has brought back the Big Tasty, but this time it comes with a major twist – the Original Big Tasty is back on menus alongside the new BBQ Big Tasty at McDonald’s locations across the UK only.

A fan-favorite burger, the Original Big Tasty is dubbed by McDonald’s as a “legendary American burger” that is “a true all-rounder!” The burger starts with a 100% beef patty that is topped with Emmental cheese, onions, juicy tomatoes, and a unique smoky flavored sauce all. All of those ingredients are nested in a freshly toasted bun, and guests have the option to pack an extra dose of flavor with the addition of bacon, turning the Big Tasty into the so-called Big Tasty with Bacon. The new BBQ Big Tasty features all of those same items, minus the bacon, with the addition of crispy onions and BBQ sauce, both Delish and the Mirror confirmed.

Both the Original Big Tasty and the BBQ Big Tasty officially returned to menus on Wednesday, March 16. However, only those in the UK or those willing to travel to the UK will be able to order the burgers. McDonald’s did not indicate if the Big Tasty will be brought to menus outside of the UK. The original Big Tasty is priced at £4.89, with the BBQ version carrying a price tag of £5.39.

The two burgers made their way to the menu alongside a roster of other additions. The Mirror reported that the Homestyle Crispy Chicken burger, Chilli Cheese bites, and the Creme Egg McFlurry and Cadbury Caramel McFlurry also returned. The Cadbury Caramel McFlurry is made with Cadbury milk chocolate pieces and caramel sauce swirled into soft dairy ice cream, whereas the Crème Egg McFlurry boasts soft dairy ice cream that is swirled with Cadbury milk chocolate pieces and a Cadbury Creme Egg fondant sauce. The Crème Egg McFlurry is also now available at McDonald’s locations across Canada.

Guests “mclovin’” it in the U.S. aren’t entirely out of luck. Now available at locations nationwide is the fan-favorite Shamrock Shake. An annual staple around this time of year, the Shamrock Shake is made from the chain’s vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping, giving it a cool minty taste perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. It returned to menus alongside the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.