Publix Fish Recalled

Smoked salmon sold at Publix supermarkets is being recalled. Seafood wholesaler Seven Seas international USA, LLC issued a voluntary recall on March 14 of 295 cases of Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon due to possible listeria contamination, according to a March 31 recall notice shared by the U.S. Food and drug Administration (FDA).

The recall only affects cases of Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon with production lot R4058, which is printed on the clear plastic film that protects the product. The recalled product was sold prior to 14th March 2023 and sold in plastic packaging that includes a clear window to view the product. The smoked salmon was only sold at Publix supermarkets. An image of the recalled smoked salmon can be viewed here.

According to the notice, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based company recalled the smoked salmon product "because Listeria monocytogenes may be present in some product." regulatory testing conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services discovered the issue. Caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, listeria is a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. The bacterium typically affects young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be fatal. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Listeria is the "third leading cause of death from foodborne illness, or food poisoning, in the United States," according to the according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which estimates that 1,600 people per year are sickened by listeria, and about 260 people die.

Due to the health risks associated with products possibly contaminated with listeria, consumers have been advised against eating the recalled Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon. These products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall comes amid another recall currently affecting Publix supermarkets. On March 29, Too Good Gourmet, Inc. voluntarily recalled its Chocolate Brownie Dunk Cookies due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the presence of undeclared soy. The back ingredient label for the product contained the label for Cinnamon Vanilla Dunk Cookies instead of Chocolate Brownie Dunk cookies. Cinnamon Vanilla Dunk Cookies and Chocolate Brownie Chip cookies have the same allergens, except for soy. No illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled cookies.