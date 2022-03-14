Schwan’s Home Delivery Food Product Recalled

A popular food item delivered across most of the United States through Schwan’s home delivery network has been recalled after it was found to pose a potential health hazard. Fairmont Foods, Inc., on March 10, issued a voluntary recall of corrugated boxes of Schwan’s Brand “Spinach and Artichoke Dip” due to undeclared allergens. It was determined that the recalled food item contains undeclared soy and wheat, which could lead to potentially serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

Although the recalled product was not sold in retail stores, the recall is wide-reaching, as it is believed the Spinach and Artichoke Dip was delivered to the lower 48 States through Schwan’s home delivery network, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall notice. The product packed in a brown corrugated box imprinted with a red Schwan’s Brand “Spinach and Artichoke Dip.” The box contains two bowls in each box for a total net weight of 240 ounces. The recalled dips have the number #802 and the Product Information Code P82013 xxxx located on the side of the packaging.

Fairmont Foods, Inc., which is based in Fairmont, Minnesota, issued the recall after it was discovered that the incorrect packaging had been used. The packaging does not declare soy and wheat. While no injuries or illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled products, the undeclared allergens could be potentially life-threatening to those who suffer from a soy or wheat allergy. Symptoms of an allergic reaction include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. In rare instances, an allergic reaction can be life-threatening and can lead to anaphylactic shock. Signs and symptoms of a food allergy typically develop within a few minutes to hours after eating a food containing the allergen. Wheat, meanwhile, can prove to be even more concerning for particularly susceptible to it with allergies like celiac disease.

Fairmont Foods, Inc. is urging consumers who have purchased the corrugated boxes of Schwan’s Brand “Spinach and Artichoke Dip” to not eat the product. Instead, the product should be destroyed. Consumers can contact Schwan’s for a full refund. Those with questions about the recall can contact John Heuer, Executive Vice President at Fairmont Foods, Inc. at 507-238-9001 (Ext 6125).