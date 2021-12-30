Bread and Pasta Recall Issued Over Undeclared Ingredients Ahead of New Year’s

If your New Year’s Eve dinner plans include an Italian meal served at home, you are going to want to take a quick look in your pantry. Oregon-based company Local Fixe has issued a food product recall impacting several products ranging from noodles to breads after it was found they may contain undeclared allergens.

The voluntary recall was issued by the company on Wednesday, Dec. 22 after “it was discovered that products containing undeclared wheat or gluten were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat or gluten,” according to a release by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA noted in the release that the recall was being made with the knowledge of the FDA and the Oregon Department of Agriculture. The recall impacts Local Fixes’ Classic Lasagna Sheets, Soup Noodles, Dinner Rolls, Pie Dough, Squid Ink – Fettucine, and Fresh Flour Tortillas, which may contain undeclared wheat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The products pose concerns for those with celiac disease, a serious autoimmune disease in which there is an immune reaction to eating gluten, and other gluten sensitivities. The products pose a potentially serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to people who have a wheat allergy. At this time, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled products.

The recalled products were not sold nationwide, but were rather distributed in Douglas County in Oregon as well as at a farmer’s market and direct wholesale delivery. Consumers can identify the recalled items through their packaging and lot codes. The 1 pound Classic Lasagna Sheets (all lot codes 44536 and smaller), 8 ounces Soup Noodles (all lot codes 44536 and smaller), and 1 pound, 2 ounces Pie Dough (all lot codes 44536 and smaller) are frozen and packaged in brown freeze wrapping paper with an oval label with the Local Fixe logo. Both the Dinner rolls (all lot codes 44536 and smaller) and Fresh Flour Tortillas (all lot codes 44536 and smaller) were sold with a net weight of 1 pound, 3 ounces and were sold fresh and packaged in plastic Ziploc style bag with a white label. The recalled Squid Ink – Fettucine (all lot codes 44536 and smaller) was sold in a net weight varying from 10 to 15 pounds and frozen and packaged in a clear plastic tote with a white label.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are being advised to contact Local Fixe for direction on disposing of the product and for a refund. Those with questions regarding the recall can contact the company at 541-580-1955, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.