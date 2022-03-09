5 Popular Grocery Store Items Being Pulled From Shelves

A growing number of grocery items are being pulled from store shelves nationwide. Amid ongoing supply chain issues and rising costs, consumers seeking to cross items off their grocery lists are facing trouble as more products continue to be recalled. The most recent roundup of recalls has impacted everything from meat products to snack items and even a craft kit sold at one popular discount supermarket.

Consumers browsing the meat aisles at some grocery stores will find not one, but two products missing. On March 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that PS Seasoning of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin issued a recall for various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products after it was found that products contain an FDA regulated seasoning mix that may contain undeclared wheat, leading to a potential health hazard for some consumers. Unfortunately for consumers, the FSIS said “this situation is currently evolving, which means additional products may be added.” While more products haven’t been added to that recall as of this posting, there is a separate recall impacting another meat product: beef jerky. Boyd Specialties, LLC of Colton, California on March 4 recalled over 1,600 pounds of ready-to-eat jerky products – sold under the brand names Texas Family Jerky, Humboldt Jerky Co., Smokehouse Jerky Co., Rebel’s Gourmet, and Gold Mine Jerky Company – due to potential listeria contamination.

Also included in the most recent recalls are recalls impacting popular snack items. Earlier this month, Sprouts Farmers Market issued a recall for dark chocolate-covered cherries after it was found a certain lot of the product may contain almonds without a warning on the label. The recalled cherries were sold in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. At around the same time, a second sweet treat became the center of a recall, with Third Synthesis Inc. DBA Chicago Sweet Connection Bakery issuing a voluntary recall of freshly-baked coffee cakes and paczkis because the labels did not include allergen information.

The latest round of recalls has extended past food products. On March 2, ALDI voluntarily recalled the ALDI, Inc. Bee Happy 12 Days of Craft Advent Calendar. It was found that the brown bell found in “Day 10” of the advent calendar contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a risk of lead poisoning. The recall was described as “extremely limited” and the product was only sold in Alabama and California.

Thankfully, no injuries or illnesses were reported in connection to any of the recalls. As the products were pulled from store shelves, the various companies urged consumers who purchased the products to either dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.