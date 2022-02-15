Frozen Food Company Recalls 4,000 Pounds of Product

If you’re planning on having chicken pot pie this week, you may want to do a quick double-check before your next mealtime. Great American Cobbler LLC. Has issued a voluntary recall of more than 4,000 pounds of chicken pot pie products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a recall announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) published on Friday, Feb. 11.

The recall, affecting approximately 4,272 pounds of frozen Creole style chicken pot pie items, was issued after routine FSIS label verification activities discovered misbranding and undeclared allergens on these products. According to the recall notice, the products contain soy. However, the routine label verification found that soy was not listed on the product label. The undeclared allergen could prove dangerous to consumers with a soy allergy. The FSIS noted that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions in connection to this recall at this time.

The recall impacts frozen Creole style chicken pot pie items that were produced on August 19, 2021 and November 3, 2021. The products can be identified by their establishment number, which is “P47401” and located inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold in two-pound cardboard box sleeves containing “GREAT AMERICAN Pot Pie Handcrafted Premium Creole Style Chicken Pot Pie” with lot codes “21231” and “21307” and best by dates of 02/19/2023 and 05/03/2023. The product label can be found here.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are being encouraged not to consume them. Consumers should instead either throw the recalled products away or return them to the place of purchase. Those with questions regarding the recall can contact Laura Trussell, Chief Operating Officer, Great American Cobbler Company LLC., at 912-470-2636.

A soy allergy is a common food allergy, according to the Mayo Clinic, which notes that soy allergies often begin in infancy with reaction to soy-based infant formula. While most children outgrow soy allergy, some carry the allergy into adulthood. Symptoms of soy allergy include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. While a soy allergy is not serious for most people, in rare instances, an allergic reaction to soy can be life-threatening. Signs and symptoms of a food allergy typically develop within a few minutes to hours after eating a food containing the allergen.