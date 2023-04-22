Raw Ground Beef Recalled

A batch of ground beef has been recalled, and shoppers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers to see if they are currently in possession of the affected meat. On Thursday, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service noted that Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc. is recalling "2,122 pounds of raw ground beef burger products" sold under the Pre brand name "that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white neoprene." Neoprene is a type of rubber.

The Forest Park, Illinois company has not disclosed how the rubber made its way into the product, which they packaged on March 14. The affected products are contained in 10.7-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing two burger patties. The label reads: "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat." The "Use/Freeze By" date is April 11 (shown as 4/11/23). Pictures of the packaging are shown below.

(Photo: USDA)

As the FSIS explains, "The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple consumer complaints reporting consumers found white 'rubber-like' material in the ground beef patty products during preparation."

Luckily no one has become sick as a result of this incident. However, the USDA agency cautions those who bought the tainted batch to not eat them. "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the government statement notes. "Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

(Photo: USDA)

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Customers with questions about the recall are encouraged to reach out to Pre Brands LLC's Chief Marketing Officer, Nicole Schumacher, via either phone (844-773-3663) or by email (reachus@eatpre.com).