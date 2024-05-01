Another Ice Cream Recall Issued Due to Contamination Concerns

Temperatures may be rising as we creep closer to summer, but cooling down with a serving of ice cream may not be an option. On April 27, H-E-B issued a voluntary recall of select flavors of Creamy Creations ice cream, marking the latest in a string of several ice cream recalls in April.

The recall affects 12-count packages of 3-ounce cups of Creamy Creations ice cream, which were distributed to all H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico and Central Market, Joe V's Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda stores, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Several flavors are impacted by the recall, including Chocolate (UPC 4122062948), Lime/Orange Combo (UPC 4122081930), and Homemade/Chocolate Combo (UPC 4122081931). The recalled ice creams have code dates spanning from Aug. 31 through Sept. 21, 2024, with the complete list of code dates available here. The UPC and code dates can be found on the back of product's outer bag, not the individual cups.

H-E-B issued the recall due to the potential presence of metal in the products, the FDA said. However, there have been no injuries related to this recall, and all recalled products have since been removed from store shelves. Customers who purchased the recalled ice cream products are urged to not consume them and instead return them to the store for a full refund.

The recall is just the latest to hit the ice cream aisle. Earlier in April, Unilever recalled Magnum Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks due to the possible presence of plastic and metal in the products. The recall, shared by the U.K.'s Food Standards Agency, affected ice cream boxes were sold in the United Kingdom and Ireland with batch codes L3338, L3339, L3340, L3341, and L3342, and a Best Before date of 12/2025.

Prior to that, Belgian Yummies of Fort Myers, Florida recalled their 4-ounce packages of Ice Cream Sandwiches, 5-liter containers, and 4.75-liter pans of Gelato. The products were pulled from store shelves the company and he Florida Department of Agriculture discovered "during an inspection that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence" of various allergens, including "wheat, soy, egg, coconut and/or peanuts and FD&C Yellow #5." The issue was the result of "outdated labels being used during the packaging process," with the FDA noting that "labels were immediately corrected, and ingredient lists were provided to all wholesale customers who received the affected products."