Dave and Buster's Reveals Plans for Arcade Game Gambling

Customers will soon be able to bet against their friends on Skee-ball, air hockey and other arcade classics.

Dave & Buster's is getting in on the gambling craze by allowing customers to bet on arcade games. The sports bar and restaurant chain known for its unique adult arcade section is adding the gambling feature to its app, according to a report by CBS News. It will allow friends to bet against each other, raising the stakes on a night out.

Dave & Buster's announced its new gambling feature on Tuesday. The company is partnering with a software developer called Lucra, which makes gamification software. Detais are still scarce when it comes to how the betting will work or what the maximum bets will be. A report by CNN Business indicated that the wagers might be limited to $5 or $10 at a time. Meanwhile, Lucra CEO Dylan Robbins told the outlet that the new features could hit the Dave & Buster's app in as little as one week.

(Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

"Friendly competition really is a big fuel for our economy, whether you're playing golf on Sunday with your buddies, or you're going to play pickleball or video games or even cornhole at a tailgate," Robbins said. "There's so many ways that you can compete with friends and family, and I think gamifying that and digitizing all this offline stuff that's happening is a massive opportunity."

"We're thrilled to work with Lucra to bring this exciting new gaming platform to our customers," said Dave & Buster's executive Simon Murray. "This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology."

As for legality, Lucra reportedly avoids terms like "bet" or "wager" because it contends that its products are "skills-based games." That allows the company to avert some regulations and permits. However, as online gambling has ballooned into a multi-billion dollar industry in recent years, many critics have called for more strict regulations on these kinds of services.

Questions remain about Dave & Buster's new gambling feature – including the timeline for its launch. To stay informed, download the chain's app and keep an eye out for software updates.