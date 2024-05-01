King Charles' Return to Public Reportedly a Direct Response to Near-Death Reports

Insiders say the king wanted to get back to work in part to refute rumors that his treatment was not going well.

King Charles III completed his first official public engagement since his cancer diagnosis on Tuesday, but he reportedly did so in part to combat rumors about his condition. The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with cancer back in January and has continued to work while receiving outpatient treatment, but has suspended "public-facing duties" until this week. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that was a clear message to reporters, commenters and concerned citizens.

"There have been claims in some media outlets that the king is not doing well in his cancer battle. I think the announcements out of the palace and... the king's imminent return to public duties should stop such nonsense in it's track, quite frankly," Nicholl said. Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that the king was returning to public engagements, and on Tuesday he kept his word. He visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London where he met with patients and staff to discuss their needs.

"This all indicates that the king is responding well to treatment that he's doing very, very well," Nicholl pointed out. She also said that her own inside sources have "been telling me that the king has been responding very positively to his medical treatment, that his medical team are very pleased with his progress. I think that the news that we hear out of the palace really supports all of that, because he's coming back to work."

"What I think we're going to see now is the king really champion raising awareness of cancer. He's very aware of the incredible spotlight he can bring to important causes, something he has done his whole life," Nicholl said. "He's sending out a very clear message by making his first visit as he returns to public-facing duties, a visit to a cancer treatment center."

The king has made public appearances since his cancer diagnosis, such as his wave to the press as he walked into church on Easter. However, he has not held a "public engagement" in an official capacity – a distinction that Nicholl helped define. She said: "Charles has hosted two state visits during his tenure as king. They are pretty demanding. They require a huge amount of time and planning. I think the fact that these things are in the diary are all very positive indicators of his progress."

The king has several more public engagements scheduled in the coming weeks. Palace officials have not given updates on his condition to the public, and have said that they do not plan to publish the particulars of his treatment as it goes on.