Ready-to-Eat Chicken Product Recalled

Consumers should be wary of their next meal that contains chicken. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging consumers not to eat certain ready-to-eat (RTE) stuffed chicken products after it issued a health alert due to underprocessing concerns that may result in the product being undercooked, an issue that could result in serious illness.

The FSIS issued the health alert on Feb. 3 for RTE broccoli stuffed chicken breast products. These products were produced by Vanguard Culinary Group, LTD on Dec. 3 and shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The alert is specifically for 16 oz (1 lb.) vacuum sealed trays containing "PARK STREET DELI Broccoli Stuffed Chicken BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST HAND STUFFED WITH BROCCOLI & CHEDDAR AU GRATIN." The affected product has a use by date of 1/30/2023 and also bears establishment number "P-8334" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Images of the product label can be found by clicking here.

Issues regarding the product became known after several consumers reported to the FSIS that while the product was labeled as fully cooked, it actually appeared to be raw. Although recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase, per the FSIS, a health alert was issued due to the health risk the product poses and fears that the product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumption of undercooked chicken can lead to foodborne illness, also called food poisoning. Raw chicken is often contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria and sometimes with Salmonella and Clostridium perfringens bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Chicken should be cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165°F, and raw chicken and its juices should be kept away from ready-to-eat foods, like salads or food that is already cooked. The CDC also states that "if cooking a microwaveable meal that includes frozen raw chicken, handle it as you would fresh raw chicken. Follow cooking directions carefully to prevent food poisoning."

Due to the various health risks associated with consuming undercooked and raw chicken, the FSIS urged consumers who purchased the affected PARK STREET DELI Broccoli Stuffed Chicken BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST HAND STUFFED WITH BROCCOLI & CHEDDAR AU GRATIN not to eat the product. The product should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. The FSIS added that no illnesses have been reported at this time.