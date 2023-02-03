Cookies Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergen

Certain cookies are being recalled after they were found to pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers. On Wednesday, B&G Foods announced a voluntary recall of its Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies. The cookies were recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as they may contain peanut, an ingredient that was not listed on the label.

The recall is extremely limited in quantity, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reporting in a recall notice shared on Feb. 1 that only three cases, or 18 individual boxes, are affected by the recall. The recalled products were available in a 6.4 oz package size, with a "best by" date of OCT 02 2023, which is located on the top of the box. Per the FDA, the recalled boxes "may have been distributed in retail stores nationwide." No other best by dates, sizes, or varieties are included in the recall. Images of the recalled product, including the label, can be viewed by clicking here.

The products were recalled due to undeclared peanuts. B&G Foods voluntarily issued the recall after "being notified that an ingredient supplied by a third-party ingredient supplier was contaminated with peanut, an allergen not declared on the cookie box label." Peanut allergy is one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks, according to the Mayo Clinic. Signs and symptoms of a peanut allergy usually occur within minutes after exposure and can include skin reactions, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose. Peanut allergy is also the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

The FDA's notice said that no allergic reactions have been reported to date. However, due to the potential risk the products pose, those allergic to peanuts have been advised not to eat the recalled products. The products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Per the notice, "this recall was initiated in cooperation with the FDA and the third-party co-packer that produces the cookies."

The recall marks just the latest in a string of recalls issued due to the presence of undeclared allergens. On Jan. 20, SkinnyDipped recalled its SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews after it was notified by a supplier that an undeclared peanut allergen was found to be present in a raw ingredient in the chocolate. Just days earlier, Corim Industries, USA recalled peanut butter hot chocolate k-cup products after a temporary breakdown in the company's supplier documentation process resulted in trace levels of peanut. In both cases, no reports of adverse reactions were reported.