Rao's Soup Recalled

Consumers trying to beat the chilly winter temperatures with hot soup may have to find an alternative. Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc. voluntarily recalled Rao's Chicken and Gnocchi soup after a packaging mishap resulted in the presence of an undeclared allergens. While the soups are labeled Chicken and Gnocchi soup, they may actually contain Vegetable Minestrone, which contains egg.

The recall affects a limited number of Rao's Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi soup, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Jan. 28. The recalled soups were packaged in a 16-ounce, clear glass jar, which was marked with the following code date printed on the top of the jar: Best By NOV 15 2024 EST 251 Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009, UPC 747479400015. Only those soups with Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009 are included in the recall. The affected products were distributed to retail stores, including more than 4,000 Walmart locations, in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin between December 8th, 2022, and January 27th, 2023. Images of the affected products can be found by clicking here.

Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc. initiated the recall "after it was discovered that the egg-containing vegetable minestrone was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg because it was mistakenly labeled as Chicken & Gnocchi," per the FDA. It was later determined that the recalled soups actually contain vegetable minestrone, which is dark red. Egg allergy is a common food allergy that. According to Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms often begin showing a few hours after eating eggs or foods with eggs and "range from mild to severe and can include skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, vomiting, or other digestive problems." In rare instances, egg allergy can cause anaphylaxis, which is a life-threatening reaction.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported due to consumption of the recalled products. However, due to the risk the recalled soups pose, consumers who purchased the recalled Rao's Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi soup are urged not to consume the product. The product should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.