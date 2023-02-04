New Aldi Recall: What to Know



Aldi UK is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because they contain milk, peanuts, and/or soy, which may not be highlighted in bold font on the label. Those with allergies or intolerances to milk, peanuts, or soy may have health risks from these products. The affected products are Harvest Morn High Protein Birthday Cake, Harvest Morn High Protein Cookie Dough, Harvest Morn High Protein Salted Caramel, Harvest Morn High Protein Peanut Butter, Harvest Morn High Protein Mint, Harvest Morn High Protein Jaffa Orange, Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Peanut Butter, and Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Cookie Dough. A food product may occasionally have problems that make it unsuitable for sale. When this happens, it may be recalled (taken off the shelves) or withdrawn (taken from the store shelves). In some cases, foods have to be removed from the market or recalled if allergy labels are missing or incorrect or if there is any other risk of food allergy. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issues Allergy Alerts when there are food allergy risks.

As a result of the recall, Aldi has contacted the relevant allergy support organizations, who will inform their members of the action. Additionally, the company has issued a point-of-sale notification to its customers. There is a notice explaining why the products are being recalled and what to do if they are purchased. Consumers who have bought any of the above products and have an allergy to milk or milk constituents, peanut allergy, or soy allergy should not eat them. To receive a full refund, they must return them to the store where they were purchased. For further information, contact Aldi at help.aldi.co.uk or call 0800 042 0800. Aldi UK recently had to recall another one of its popular products because it possibly contained an ingredient not mentioned on the label.

Friday 27 January – @AldiUK recalls Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because allergens may not be emphasised on the label #FoodAllergy https://t.co/5m2oOFx5L1 pic.twitter.com/QkLrCKl6lg — Food Advisory Consultancy & Training (@FACTconsultancy) January 27, 2023

Gianni's Milk Chocolate Lollies (Popsicles) have been withdrawn from supermarket shelves because they may contain almonds, which are not listed on the product's packaging. A packaging error has resulted in some packs of Gianni's Almond Lollies being packed incorrectly. People with almond allergies may be at risk. This pack of four Gianni's Milk Chocolate lollies has a best-before date of September 2024. The FSA provided the product's risk statement: "This product may contain almonds (nuts), making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts." As reported by the Food Standards Agency, which often publishes food recalls on its website, this issue only affects Aldi products sold in certain Midlands stores.