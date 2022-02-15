Prince Charles’ Wife Camilla Tests Positive for COVID-19 Following His Diagnosis

The royal family is still reeling from its COVID-19 outbreak with another member infected. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for the coronavirus. Her office announced the diagnosis on Monday.

Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and his wife got a positive result on Monday. Prince Charles reportedly began self-isolating on Thursday, but since Camilla had not tested positive at that time she decided to continue with public events over the weekend. She took tests every day and did not get a positive result until Monday, but that still raises the alarm for anyone she has come into contact with. Both Prince Charles and Camilla have had three doses of mRNA vaccines.

This is the second time 73-year-old Prince Charles has contracted COVID-19. He was sick once before in March of 2020, but his condition was kept relatively private. Presumably, that will be the case again this time. As far as we know this is the first time 74-year-old Camilla has come downwith the virus.

Based on their ages alone both Prince Charles and Camilla are considered high-risk patients for COVID-19, with a heightened chance of experiencing severe symptoms and long-term illness. So far the details of their conditions have not been explained to the press. In addition to their triple vaccinations, both will likely have access to top-of-the-line medical care.

The concern may be even greater for Queen Elizabeth II, who reportedly came into contact with Prince Charles early last week at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace has not commented on the 95-year-old queen‘s testing regimen over the past few days, nor stated specifically that she has tested negative since seeing Prince Charles. However, there are no reports of her displaying coronavirus symptoms either.

Charles, Prince of Wales is the current heir to the British throne, followed by his son Prince William. Prince William’s children would theoretically come next in order of age, but if for some reason they couldn’t serve Prince Harry is sixth in line. His two children are seventh and eighth in line for the crown.

The royal family has urged the public to take the advice of credible public health officials and follow COVID-19 safety protocols including vaccinations. Visit the CDC’s website for the latest information and relevant data from your area of the U.S.