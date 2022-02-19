Trending

Queen Elizabeth Sets up Unexpected Business Venture

Queen Elizabeth II is launching a royal brand of condiments in one of the most surprising moves the royal family has made in years. The monarchy is starting with a brand of ketchup and “brown sauce,” according to a recent report by The Sun. However, these royal-endorsed dipping sauces will be more expensive than their existing counterparts in the U.K.

The new condiments will reportedly be sold under the brand name “Royal Estate,” and will be manufactured at one of the queen’s properties in Sandringham, Norfolk. For those unaware, “brown sauce” is a popular side in the U.K. that is similar to Worcestershire sauce. According to the royal family’s announcement, the brown sauce will be “packed with vinegar and spices,” while the “Tomato Sauce” is “ideal for breakfast or any time of day,” with dates, apple juice and spices included in the ingredients.

Still, the price remains one of the most troubling features of this new business venture. They will be sold in 295-gram bottles — the equivalent of a 10 fluid ounce bottle in the U.S. — while their competitors generally use larger quantities. Each will cost £6.99 per bottle, which translates to $9.42 in the U.S.  

It’s not exactly clear what the goal of this new venture is for the crown, but it has already made many British people unhappy. For one thing, it will compete with other local condiment manufacturers including Heinz. It also won’t be able to beat the prices offered by existing local favorites like HP – owned by Heinz – which reportedly costs £2.89 for a 600-gram bottle. That’s $3.89 for about 22 fluid ounces in the U.S.

One local interviewee put it bluntly, telling The Sun: “If I’m paying £6.99 for a bottle of something I want wine in it.” Over on social media, commenters raised other concerns. They wondered if the monarchy was low on money or was anticipating the loss of income streams. Even if that’s not the case, some worried that that’s the message this move will send.

Others thought that this move must relate to Brexit – the U.K.’s withdrawal from the European Union and all the economic fallout that has come since. There have been many studies and lots of speculation about the economic impact of Brexit, with “a broad consensus among economists and in the economic literature that… the Brexit referendum itself damaged the economy.”

There’s no word on when the queen’s new condiments will go on sale. Presumably, you will need to travel to the U.K. to try this royal offering for yourself.

