Prince Harry's Memoir Has Prince William Allegedly Distancing Self From Father King Charles III

Prince William's decision to move his family out of the city seems to also indicates his desires to avoid another stressful situation within the extended Royal Family. According to The Sun, William is reportedly distancing himself from his father newly crowned King Charles III. The decision comes after the funeral for Queen Elizabeth, and as all eyes turning to Prince Harry's impending "tell-all" memoir.

According to the outlet, the new king and father to the princes is very worried about Harry's book and thinks it could be an "excoriating takedown" of Queen Consort Camilla. As a source alleges to The Sun, "Charles has shared his concerns with William, and is keen he somehow goes on the record and sticks up for Camilla, should the book attack her," the outlet writes. "But as much as William loves his father, he's unlikely to want to get involved. In all likelihood he will try and stay neutral."

Camilla Parker-Bowels has remained a prominent member of the royal family since marrying King Charles III in 2005, but her step-children, Princes William and Harry have set strong boundaries regarding that relationship https://t.co/7xgkZPjaTn — Yahoo (@Yahoo) October 7, 2022

Charles has reportedly already informed Harry and his wife Meghan Markle that their children's royal titles could be expedited if the prince would stop the book's release. The book had already been delayed a bit due to Queen Elizabeth's passing, with Harry wanting to add details from the funeral and the period before.

"Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him," Random House's statement on the book reads. "Covering his lifetime in the public eye, from childhood to the present day, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story."

As an insider tells The Sun, the situation with Harry's memoir is allegedly more of a topic of concern for The Royal Family than even Prince Andrew's scandalous activities. "Forget the Prince Andrew saga, the main topic of discussion at Clarence House is Harry's book – and the reputational damage it could very well do. There are concerns about Harry's recollections of Camilla's entry into the Royal Family, and how her long-running romance with Charles damaged him from a young age," the source says. "Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and didn't approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father's life...Charles is deeply protective of Camilla."

With the recent loss and the flood of changes that followed as Charles took the throne, it is understandable why the book is troubling on a personal level. Still, Charles has done a few public changes to Harry's royal status that might not help the situation too much.