Prince Harry's Memoir: When It Might Come Out

There may be a release date on the horizon for Prince Harry's eagerly anticipated memoir. According to The Sun, the prince's memoir is eyeing a release date this winter. The manuscript for the book was reportedly finished in early summer by ghostwriter JR Moehringer.

Harry's memoir, which is being published by Penguin Random House, may be coming out later this year. The publisher reportedly wants to get the book out in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas markets. A source said about the prince's memoir, "The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It's done and out of Harry's hands." They added, "The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year."

Few other details have been released about Harry's memoir. But, it has been widely rumored that it will feature some interesting tidbits about members of the royal family. Of course, it is also believed that it will chronicle the period in which Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their official duties as senior members of the royal family. The couple touched upon that period during an eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. However, it has been rumored that Harry will open up about the matter like never before in his memoir.

It was previously announced in July 2021 that Harry was writing a memoir that will contain an "accurate and wholly truthful" look at his life, per Marie Claire. At the time, the Duke of Sussex released a statement about the news, which read, "I'm writing this, not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become. My hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that, no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

While the title of his memoir has yet to be revealed, Penguin Random House has released some details about what the book will cover. According to the publisher, it will touch on Harry's "dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father." It was also announced that a portion of the proceeds from Harry's memoir will be donated to charity.