Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Foundation Issues Statement Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Following Thursday afternoon's announcement from Buckingham Palace that the Queen, the longest-reigning British monarch, died Thursday at Balmoral at 96, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex honored the late monarch in a special way.

Shortly after the palace released the statement confirming the monarch's passing, the couple's Archewell Foundation website updated. The homepage now features a black background with a message in white text reading, "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022." At this time, neither Harry now Meghan, who officially retired as senior royals at the start of 2021, have issued an official statement.

The Archewell website, which supports Harry and Meghan’s charitable and business entities, has been updated to reflect the Queen’s passing. pic.twitter.com/tOxC0fkkvD — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) September 8, 2022

The Queen's death came just days after the Sussexes left their home in California to travel back to the U.K. for a five-day trip, during which they promoted their causes and attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday. The Sussxes had been scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday when the palace announced that morning the Queen was "under medical supervision" as her "doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health." The statement added, "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Amid the news, members of the British royal family traveled to Balmoral to be at Her Majesty's side. Harry and Markle's scheduled Thursday event was canceled, and a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that Harry was heading to Scotland to be with his grandmother and family, including his father, now titled His Majesty the King, his wife, Camila, the Queen Consort, and his brother, Prince William. It was said Markle would not be joining him.

In a statement hours later, the palace announced, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." With her death, Operation London Bridge, the set of royal protocols that lays out what happens between the Queen's passing and her state funeral, begins. Meanwhile, the Queen's son, Charles, immediately succeeds her, with his son William now first in line to the throne. In a statement, Charles called this the "greatest sadness" for him and the rest of his family, adding, We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." Born in 1926, the Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, in June celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as queen.