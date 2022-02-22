Arby’s Launches New Sandwich, Brings Back Fish Sandwich Lineup

Arby’s may be known for having the beef, but the beloved fast-food chain is adding fish to the menu! Just in time for the start of Lent on Wednesday, March 2, Arby’s has reintroduced its fish sandwich lineup to the menu, and this year the lineup includes a third, all-new item – the new Spicy Fish Sandwich.

Now available at participating locations nationwide, according to Chew Boom, the Spicy Fish Sandwich kicks up the heat on the traditional fish sandwich. The sandwich begins with a spicy seasoned crispy fish fillet, with Arby’s turning up the heat factor by topping that fillet with diced fire-roasted jalapenos. The sandwich also includes shredded lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce, with all of the ingredients sandwiched between a toasted sesame bun.

The Spicy Fish Sandwich is making its debut on the Arby’s menu alongside two returning fan-favorites – the King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich and Crispy Fish Sandwich. Staples on the menu around this time of the year, the two sandwiches are part of Arby’s annual seafood season. The Crispy Fish Sandwich boasts a crispy fish fillet, tartar sauce, and shredded lettuce on a toasted sesame seed bun. The King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich is a bit more daring, featuring a crispy fish fillet with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted King’s Hawaiian Roll.

The Spicy Fish Sandwich, King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich, and Crispy Fish Sandwich are now available at participating Arby’s locations nationwide. The fish sandwiches are only limited-time offerings, though, and will likely enter retirement yet again shortly after the end of the Lenten season on Thursday, April 14. All three sandwiches are available a la carte or as part of a meal served with Crinkle Fries and a drink.

It was previously revealed that the Crispy Fish Sandwich would be making a return in 2022. Back in late December, Chew Boom reported that the sandwich would return later in the year alongside White Cheddar Mac ‘N Cheese as part of Arby’s 2 for $6 Everyday Value menu. The chain’s 2 For $6 Everyday Value menu undergoes numerous changes every year, refreshing the offerings to fans for fresh deals on some of their favorites. The two new additions were said to be joining the menu for a limited time only. Meanwhile, the new Spicy Fish Sandwich isn’t the only menu item delivering heat at Arby’s, the chain in January rolling out the Diablo Dare sandwich, a limited-time sandwich so spicy that it comes with a free vanilla shake.