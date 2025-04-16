CBS Anchor Gets Emotional as She Reports 6 People Die in Helicopter Crash in Hudson River

A CBS anchor grew emotional as she reacted on live during a broadcast to the devastating deadly helicopter crash in the Hudson River just outside New York City last week. All six people on board, including the pilot, reportedly died.

“This never ever escapes me when you have to cover these types of stories on what you believe to be, will be, a normal day and it turns out to be anything but,” CBS New York anchor Kristine Johnson while providing her coverage.

As Johnson reported on CBS, she trembled with emotion as she struggled to read without her voice cracking. “This is not the news you ever want to hear,” she said, going on to add, “This is not just another day in the office.”

A family of five, including three children, from Spain were on the helicopter. The New York City Fire Department told PEOPLE the crash occurred on the New Jersey side of the water. Later details revealed it happened in Jersey City.

The New York Post chronicled dramatic video showing efforts by NYPD first responders to revive victims of the crash. What caused the crash remains under investigation.

Multiple NYPD boats and scuba teams rushed to the downed tourist chopper. In the video, it is seen floating upside down near the Holland Tunnel vent tower close to the New Jersey shore. One first responder is seemingly performing CPR on a victim. Another body shown on the nearby pier is blurred out in the video.

At the time of the crash, the department’s diving unit was already in the river looking for a person reported missing from the South Street Seaport a day earlier. “The day before there was another job, a missing person, and we were scanning to see if we could find that person,” NYPD scuba unit officer Joseph Frevola said Wednesday. ““Then the call came over and we headed to the helicopter crash as quickly as possible. We were there in about 8 to 10 minutes.”