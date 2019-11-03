Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches Are Back, and Foodies Are Already Lining Up

Popeye’s Chicken has officially re-stocked its supply of chicken sandwiches, and food lovers around the U.S. are rushing to try to delicacy. The fast food item has been praised as the best of its kind around the internet, with many just rushing to see if the sandwich lives up to expectations. The chain infamously ran out of its supply nationwide weeks early after the craze hit social media, but they are now back on the menu.

The madness about to begin. The chicken sandwich returns to Popeyes today. People already outside. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iq7bMVlIOa — Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) November 3, 2019

On Twitter Sunday morning, numerous accounts let their followers know that they were hyped and ready to head down to their local Popeyes to get a taste of the chicken sandwich.

“MY DAD JUST WOKE ME UP THIS EARLY AND TOLD ME TO GET READY SO WE CAN GO GET A POPEYES CHICKEN SANDWICH,” one excited Twitter user wrote.

A second wrote, “Bout to order like 3 Popeyes sandwiches and eat them for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Maybe 4.”

Another chimed in saying, “Let’s just say, hypothetically, I’m waiting outside a [Popeyes] for them to open and sell me a sandwich. Is this acceptable behavior for a Sunday?”

Others also revealed that lines were long at various locations, meaning the Popeyes hype was far from over.

The @PopeyesChicken drive through is wrapped around at 10am. This is unreal. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/SAEvn91PXU — Scott Mottern (@SwagOn2) November 3, 2019

“I just drove by Popeyes on the way to church and the line that I saw…..” one user wrote.

Another said, “I thought it was smart to come to Popeyes when it opens to finally try their chicken sandwich. I guess you could say this place is filled with big brains because I’m definitely not the only one.”

Afterwards, reviews of the chicken sandwich started rolling in, from both those who got a chance to taste it the first time around and those devouring one for the first time.

“So the Popeye’s chicken sandwich is back. Tried it and it is as advertised, really really good!!” one user said, before adding, “But I’m not going to buy five at a time like I saw others doing.”

Another positive review wrote, “Finally got my Popeyes chicken sandwich. It was delicious… sorry Chick-fil-a… Popeyes really is better.”

A more skeptical reviewer wrote, “eating the Popeyes chicken sandwich, and I still say Wendy’s has a better one.”

Another user had a more grounded take, writing, “Finally had the Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwich. Very good, but some of you guys who acted like it was made by angels deserve an Oscar for best actor/actress. Juicy, but not really spicy. Above average sandwich, but don’t get carried away. “

The chicken sandwiches should be back in stock at all U.S. Popeyes, but, of course, availability could vary based on various demands and circumstances.