Popeyes Launches New Menu Item Amid Sandwich Wars

There's a new player in the ongoing fast food chicken sandwich wars, and this time, it helms from the chain that started the battle all the way back in 2019. This summer, Popeyes is adding a much-asked for and long-awaited item to its menu that is sure to be a major move in the battle: chicken nuggets.

Set to officially appear on the menu on Tuesday, July 27, the chain's chicken nuggets "show the world once again the magic of Popeyes chicken," Popeyes president Sami Siddiqui said in a press release. The nuggets, which are breaded in same breading as the chain's crispy chicken tenders and fried chicken, are described as "crunchy, juicy delicious chicken" that "will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this." Comicbook.com reports that similar to the restaurant's other chicken products, the chicken nuggets will follow the standard 12-hour marination process, meaning they will be packed with plenty of flavor.

This is not a drill. #Popeyes is adding chicken nuggets to its menu on July 27th.https://t.co/90SIT6p2NA pic.twitter.com/ViE3ZJlJWp — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) July 13, 2021

"We have invested the time to perfect a product that leverages our classic techniques and Louisiana flavors that will change how people think about and experience Chicken Nuggets. We think we did it again with Chicken Nuggets," Popeyes chief innovator Amy Alarcon added. "Now we can offer this famous recipe in pieces with the launch of Popeyes Nuggets."

Popeyes promises the chicken nuggets will be just as "game changing" as its Chicken Sandwich. Introduced in 2019, the sandwich effectively launched what would become the years-long chicken sandwich wars. Shortly after the sandwich launched, and quickly sold out, fast food chains including Chick-fil-A, KFC, McDonald's, and Wendy's added their own chicken sandwiches. In the more than a year since, the restaurants have continued the war. In February, McDonald's launched its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich, with Taco Bell during that same month entering the game with the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco. Burger King also joined the fray, announcing plans to introduce the hand-breaded sandwich they had been testing nationwide.

The Popeyes chicken nuggets are set to roll out in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, July 27. They will be available in an array of sizes, including four pieces all the way up to 36 pieces. Those hungering for more, however, can score a special super-size 48-piece chicken nugget box exclusively online at Popeyes.com and through the chain's Popeyes Rewards app.