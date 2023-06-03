Popcorn Recall Declared

Another popcorn recall has been issued, the fourth such notice since April 2022. This latest popcorn recall stems from the U.K. The country's Food Standards Agency (similar to the U.S.'s FDA) shared a recall on behalf of food company Grape Tree, which is recalling Grape Tree Toffee Popcorn.

The product apparently contains milk despite it not being labeled as containing milk. As the Food Standards Agency notes, "This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents."

(Photo: Food Standards Agency)

All batches of 200g packages of the Grape Tree Toffee Popcorn fall under this recall. Expiration dates will fall "up to and including (the) end of December 2023," per the notice.

"Grape Tree is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall," the government notice said. "The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."

The Food Standards Agency advises consumers with a dairy allergy to return the product to the point of purchase for a refund. A receipt won't be necessary for such a return. You can find the official recall flyer here.

Previous popcorn recalls include O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn, Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Boxes and Avery's Savory Popcorn's Gourmet Popcorn.

We here at PopCulture.com typically keep tabs on recalls worldwide, so you can also just stay tuned to our Trending page for updates. This is the third recall we've covered today, following a U.S.-based recall of TorTrix Con Chicharrón and an Australia-based recall of Hershey's Syrup Indulgent Caramel Flavor.