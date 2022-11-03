Holiday Popcorn Recalled

If you were looking to get into the Christmas spirit with a batch of holiday-inspired popcorn instead of gingerbread cookies or candy canes, they might not be available to you. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports that Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa, has issued a recall of its popular 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box because there's a Gluten Free label on the side of the packaging when there are elements with gluten contained in the product. Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. Reactions can be mild to even death, but only the latter in rare cases.

Per the report, Cedar Creek's 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box was distributed nationwide at Tractor Supply Company stores carrying a UPC code of 025606000612. The product comes in a cardboard box. As of now, there have been no reported illnesses from those who purchased or consumed the product.



The most common symptom of those who have an allergy to gluten is diarrhea. Other symptoms include bloating, gas, fatigue, low blood count (anemia), and osteoporosis. Oftentimes, people don't show any symptoms. The easiest and most effective treatment for those who have a gluten allergy is to stick to a strict gluten-free diet that can help manage symptoms and promote intestinal healing.

Amid the recall, procedures are being put in place to ensure that food safety issues are taken into consideration for the design and approval of all future packaging to avoid future issues. Consumers who have purchased this product and would like a refund, or that have questions regarding this recall can contact the company at 319-573-7409, Monday – Friday 8:00 – 5:00pm CST. All who have a gluten allergy are encouraged to return the product, discard of it, and not to consume it.