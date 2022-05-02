Popcorn Recall Recently Issued by FDA

✖

Organic popcorn snacks sold in 17 states and Washington D.C. were recalled on April 12. The popcorn, made by Snak King, included milk allergen, which was not listed on the packages. Anyone with a severe allergy or sensitivity to milk should not eat the O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn covered by the recall because they could have an allergic reaction.

According to a statement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Snak King voluntarily recalled five-ounce packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn with "best if used by" dates between Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, 2022 website. The popcorn is packaged in bags that do not list a milk allergen warning. The UPC for the popcorn snack is 079893 403038. Click here to see an image of the product packaging.

Snak King Corporation Issues Recall and Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk Allergen in O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn https://t.co/xuH3ejQY1r pic.twitter.com/cMBxGytu9G — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) April 13, 2022

The recalled products were sold in ACME, Safeway, King's, Balducci's, Jewel-Osco, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Haggen, and Pavilions stores. They were available in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Idaho. There have been no reports of illnesses linked to the issue.

Consumers who purchased the popcorn should not consume it, especially those with a milk allergy. The product can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions can contact Snak King at 626-363-7711.

This is not the first time popcorn has been recalled because the package didn't list milk ingredients on the label. In May 2021, Jolly Time recalled popcorn sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The recall only affected Jolly Time Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's four-count packages, with Jan. 25, 2022, as the "best by" date. No other popcorn was included in the recall.

A milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies among children, according to the Mayo Clinic. Most children outgrow a milk allergy, but those who do not have to continue avoiding milk products. Some of the symptoms of a milk allergy reaction include hives, wheezing, itching around the lips or mouth, swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, vomiting, and coughing. A milk allergy can also cause anaphylaxis, which requires immediate medical treatment.