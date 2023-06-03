Pork Rinds Recalled

Are pork rinds a go-to snack for you? If so, you'd better be aware of one of the latest recalls issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. On Friday, the U.S. government agency announced that DEKA Trading Corp. had to recall 13,771 pounds of pork rinds.

The product in question is called "TorTrix Con Chicharrón," and comes in 5.3 oz. (150g) foil pouch packages. The reason for the recall has to do with the pork rinds' country of origin. TorTrix Con Chicharrón comes from Guatemala; the U.S. won't allow the importing of meat products from Guatemala. The discovery of these products' import apparently came from "routine FSIS surveillance activities." They were sold at "wholesale and retail locations in Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia."

The FSIS urges anyone who has already purchased TorTrix Con Chicharrón to throw it away or return to the point of purchase. While not adverse medical reactions to the products have been reported, the USDA did not inspect them upon their import. The government also notes that "anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider."

Customers can also contact DEKA Trading Corp.'s president, Alejandro Mencos, at deka@dekatrading.net or 305-716-8375 if they have questions about the recall.

Conscious consumers can keep track of USDA recalls on the official government website. Other types of U.S.-based recalls can be seen on the pages for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and U.S. Food & Drug Administration.