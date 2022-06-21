Sandwich Recall Issued

Before you grab that sandwich for lunch, you should do a quick double check. Gourmondo Co., a Seattle, Washington company, has recalled its Asparagus & Feta Sandwiches after they were found to pose a severe health hazard to consumers. The sandwiches are being recalled due to an undeclared allergen, with the company finding that the sandwiches may contain egg.

The recall, shared to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA's) website, affects the company's Asparagus & Feta Sandwiches with a net weight of 11.04 ounces or 313-grams. The sandwiches feature the Gourmondo label and are wrapped in cellophane. Consumers can identify the sandwiches through the UPC code of 859266007984 and "Best By" dates of June 6 and June 7. Per the notice, "all affected products should show a 'best buy' date of, or prior to," June 9, when the recall was issued, meaning they should already be disposed of by stores. The sandwiches were distributed in Washington to Metropolitan Market stores on June 1 and June 3.

The recall was initiated after routine testing carried out by WSDA "discovered that a printing error on the stickers for the "Asparagus and Feta Sandwich" did not contain the sub ingredients for 'mayonnaise', one of which being whole eggs. Eggs were also omitted in the list of allergens on the mislabeled stickers." According to the Mayo Clinic, egg allergy is one of the most common allergies for children related to food. Symptoms often begin showing a few hours after eating eggs or foods with eggs. Per Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms "range from mild to severe and can include skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, vomiting, or other digestive problems." In rare instances, egg allergy can cause anaphylaxis, which is a life-threatening reaction. Egg allergy can occur as early as infancy, though most children, but not all, "outgrow their egg allergy before adolescence."

Although the problem was limited in scope – per the company, only 21 sandwiches were affected by the error – Gourmondo Co. opted to proceed with extreme caution and issue a more wide-sweeping recall. In a statement, the company said, "in our over-arching belief in safety and transparency, we are reporting this issue and recalling any product that may remain in inventory." Consumers who purchased the recalled sandwiches and suffer from an egg allergy were advised not to consume the product and instead dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. In a statement, Gourmondo Co. said, "we firmly believe that in our partnerships with our customers we provide them with all information that correlates with any products we may provide them. Customer safety is the top priority for our team at Gourmondo and we are happy to discuss this recall any further should you wish more information."