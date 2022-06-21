Rolls Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

PA Ross Ltd recently recalled Get Fresh at Home Petits Pains baked rolls after they were found to pose a hazard to consumers. The recall, shared by the UK's Food Standards Agency, was issued after it was determined the rolls may contain small pieces of metal, making the products unsafe to eat.

Consumers were alerted to the recall in a recall noticed posted to the Food Standards Agency's website on June 9. The recall affects only a single product – Get Fresh at Home Petits Pains. The recalled rolls were available for purchase in a 300-gram pack size, or a pack of six white part baked rolls, according to the notice. Consumers can further identify the recalled product through the "Best Before" date on the package, which is "07 August 2022." The recall notice did not state how many units were sold, what regions the products were available in, o what stores the recalled rolls were available for purchase in.

Along with issuing the recall, "point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product." The notices, according to the Food Standards Agency, "explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product." The notices, which can be viewed by clicking here, include images of the recalled rolls.

Per the point of sale notice, consumers should check to see if they purchased the recalled Get Fresh at Home Petits Pains baked rolls with the "Best Before" date of Aug. 7. If consumers identify that they do in fact have the recalled rolls, they should not eat the product. Rather, the rolls should be returned to the store for a full refund. A receipt is not needed to receive the refund. Consumers with further questions are advised to contact PA Ross Ltd at +44 (0) 1565 755 500 or via email at PSQMSystem@paross.co.uk.

Consumers in the UK are not the only ones to have their shopping trips impacted by product recalls. Consumers in the UK are currently facing sweeping recalls due to possible norovirus contamination, with multiple brands of raspberries and numerous smoothies recalled in recent weeks. Meanwhile, in the U.S., shoppers have been feeling the effects of the expansive Jif peanut butter recall, which was issued amid a multistate salmonella outbreak. That recall initially included 45 Jif peanut butter products, but has since expanded to include more than a dozen additional recalls issued by other companies for products including Jif peanut butter. The recalls have spread past the U.S. to other countries.