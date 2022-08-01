P.F. Chang's Frozen Meal Recalled

It's time to check the freezer, because a popular frozen meal has just been recalled. Nearly 120,000 pounds of a nationally-distributed P.F. Chang's frozen beef product was recalled by Conagra Brands, Inc. after a labeling error resulted in the presence of undeclared allergens. Tens of thousands of bags of the recalled product may contain egg, which is not declared on the label and poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.

The recall was issued on July 30 and affects P.F. Chang's Home Menu frozen Beef and Broccoli, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recalled frozen meals were produced on May 26 and May 27, 2022 and bear establishment number "P115" on the side panel above the nutrition facts. The products were sold in 22-oz. plastic bag packages and contain "P.F. CHANG'S HOME MENU BEEF & BROCCOLI" with lot code "5006 2146 2012" and "BEST BY MAY 21 2023." Per the notice, the recalled meals were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The recall only includes he P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli product and does not include any product sold at P.F. Chang's restaurants. Approximately 119,581 pounds of the product is being recalled.

Conagra Brands, Inc. issued the recall after it received two consumer complaints that the beef and broccoli package contained a chicken-based product. It was found that the P.F. Chang's Home Menu frozen Beef and Broccoli meals were misbranded and actually contain orange chicken, a product that contains egg, which was not declared on the label. One of the most common allergies for children related to food, symptoms of an egg allergy often begin showing a few hours after eating eggs or foods with eggs, according to Mayo Clinic. Signs and symptoms may range from mild to severe and can include skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, vomiting, or other digestive problems. In rare instances, egg allergy can cause anaphylaxis, which is a life-threatening reaction.

According to the FSIS, "there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products." However, there is concern that consumers may have the recalled product in their freezers. Consumers who purchased the recalled frozen meals should not eat them. The products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions about the recall can call the Conagra Brand Consumer line at 800-280-0301.