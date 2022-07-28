Soup Base Recalled

A California company recalled a soup base earlier this week because of an undeclared allergen. The Marumoto Dashi Soup Base produced by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. of Santa Fe Springs may contain wheat and soy, but this is not noted on its packaging. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and soy could be at risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they use the product.

The product was sold in California and Nevada retail stores and restaurants, according to the company's July 26 statement, published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website. The soup base is packaged in a 17.6 oz. blue plastic package with a sticker label in English on the back. The recall covers packages with best before dates between July 1, 2021, and July 22, 2021, and the UPC 074410374020. Wismettac Asian Foods said the problem was caused by "a human error during [the] product label checking process."

No illnesses linked to the issue have been reported yet. Wismettac Asian Foods stopped distributing the product until it is sure the issue is corrected. Consumers who have the product should return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Click here for a picture of the recalled product.

This was the second recall in less than a week involving undeclared allergens. On July 23, Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. of Spanish Fork, Utah voluntarily recalled two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products because they contained milk. However, the packaging did not list milk as an ingredient.

The products covered in the recall were distributed between Sept. 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022, throughout the U.S. via online sales and independent distributors that specialize in health food products. The list of lot and batch numbers involved in the recall are included in the company's announcement on the FDA website.

"Nature's Sunshine cares about the well-being of our customers. As a result, we are taking every effort to individually notify affected consumers," Nature's Sunshine said in a statement. "We are making this announcement in case any affected products remain in commerce. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration." Consumers can contact the company at (800) 223-8225 or productrecall@natr.com.