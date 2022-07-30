Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present.

The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66% Cocoa Dark Chocolate 85 grams, with the UPC 628059002624, and an expiration date of Feb. 9, 2023; Groove Chocolate, Dark Chocolate 66% 85 grams, with the UPC 627987458800; Groove Chocolate, Dark Chocolate 66% with Sea Salt 85 grams, with the UPC 627987458824.

Recalled products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario, as well as in other provinces and territories and online. The release notes that CFIA test results prompted the recall, and there are no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

According to Mayo Clinic, milk allergy symptoms can range from mild to severe, including wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. Anaphylaxis, which can be fatal, is another severe reaction triggered by a milk allergy.

According to the agency, it is conducting a food safety investigation that may result in further recalls. Additionally, CFIA is ensuring that recalled products are removed from the market.The organization advises consumers to check if they have the recalled products and, if purchased, not to consume them as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction if one is allergic.

The company also recommends not to serve, use, sell or distribute the products and that they should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. CFIA can be reached at 1-613-773-2342 (local or international) or toll-free at 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.). The agency's email contact is information@inspection.gc.ca.

Recalls of chocolate bars have occurred recently in the U.S. for a different reason. Due to potential salmonella contamination, Strauss Israel voluntarily recalled its Elite-brand chocolate items in April. The items were sold through Amazon, other retailers, and kosher markets across the country to U.S. customers. An Israeli confectionery factory recalled the products after finding salmonella.