OJ Simpson's Executor Promises 'Zero' Money Will Go To Murder Victims' Families

Following a will filed two days after Simpson's death, the executor of his estate promises to never pay.

O.J. Simpson's final will was filed in Nevada on April 12, two days after the former NFL star had died at 76. While many are curious about what Simpson's death means for his debt to the Brown and Goldman families, it would seem like nothing will change. According to PEOPLE, his executor is dedicated to making sure the Goldman family gets nothing from the will.

"It's my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing," Simpson's lawyer Malcolm LaVergne said to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."

LaVergne cites the fate of Simpson's book, If I Did It, which the family secured the rights to and issued in a revised state. The initial idea by Simpson was lambasted given how his murder trial had played out and his being found liable for the murders in the later civil trial. With the revised release, the Goldman family removed the question of the title and subtitled it "the confessions of the killer."

LaVergne told the outlet that he was surprised to be named the executor and he plans to take it "very seriously." He also stresses that there was never a court order forcing Simpson to pay the civil fines to Goldman and he is unaware just how much the value of Simpson's estate could be.

Simpson was ordered to pay the Goldman and Brown families $33.5 million after the 1997 wrongful death lawsuit. After his death, Goldman's family said the debt had grown to over $100 million. According to PEOPLE, Goldman lawyer David Cook confirms the family has seen no money from Simpson.

"He died without penance," Cook said. "He did not want to give a dime, a nickel to Fred [Goldman], never, anything, never."