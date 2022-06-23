Ron Goldman's Father Fred Claims O.J. Simpson Owes Him $96 Million

Fred Goldman is waiting for O.J. Simpson to pay him a lot of money. According to TMZ Sports, Goldman, whose son, Ron Goldman, was killed in 1994, says Simpson owes him $96 million. It is stated in new documents obtained by TMZ Sports that Fred Goldman is applying for a renewal of his old judgment against the NFL legend. Originally, Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman family after he was found liable in the 1994 killing of Ron, who died along with Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

In 2015, Goldman said Simpson owed him $57 million with due to interest that has built up over the years. In the new documents, more interest has continued to pile up, leading to a total of $96 million. Goldman said Simpson has only made a handful of small payments over the years.

Whenever Goldman has talked about Simpson he has never held back. Last year when Simpson announced he had COVID-19, Goldman responded to Simpson saying he thought about death for the first time when he contract the virus. "Honestly, the only thing that strikes a chord with me is that he didn't think about death before. I think about his death all the time. I can think of no one better suited to be underground," Goldman revealed.

While speaking to Good Morning America in 2019, Goldman talked about the pain he continues to deal with on the 25th anniversary of his son's death. The pain is always there, the loss is always there," he said, per Yahoo. "Today is just that much more intense. It's hard for me to imagine it's 25 years. Ron would be 50 now. I have a hard time reckoning that whole idea."

Goldman's daughter and Ron's sister, Kim Goldman also spoke to Good Morning America in 2019 and revealed she spoke to two jurors who said the three-and-a-half four deliberation during the trial was allegedly a cover-up. "They corroborated what my dad and I always thought — which was that they didn't do their job," she said. "They pulled testimony just to cover up that they always knew what their answer was when they went into that jury room and they wasted our time for three-and-a-half hours."