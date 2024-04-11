O.J. Simpson Dead at 76

The former football star was at once the center of a murder investigation that captivated the world.

O.J. Simpson, the former football star and actor, has died, according to a statement published on his official X account. Simpson, who was tried and acquitted for the 1994 deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her acquaintance Ron Goldman, passed away on Wednesday, per his family. He was 76.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," a statement signed by the Simpson family reads. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

