Nurses’ Hazard Pay TikTok Video Sparks Strong Reactions

A new viral video on TikTok shows three nurses "working for hazard pay" during the coronavirus pandemic. The clip find the three health care workers dancing all-out in front of a service elevator, each using an IV stand as a prop. Many viewers at home had thoughts on how the nurses were spending their time and whether or not it was the right tone for their work.

The video of the "twerking nurses" made the rounds on Saturday, with some praising the carefree moment and others condemning it. One man who shared the video seemed to imply that the nurses were mocking American citizens in a way, writing: "Imagine that your loved one dies from ARDS. You’re walking the halls of the hospital. You turn the corner. Twerking hospital staff is what you see." Others disagreed, saying that these nurses were well-within their rights to blow off some steam and make a fun video, especially given the conditions they are currently working under.

Citizens: can we have our economy back plz? Nurses:pic.twitter.com/3Gk4LFJSUq — Greg ❌ (@GregoryEck) May 1, 2020

The discussion inevitably became politicized, with people discussing whether the economy should be reopened and to what extent alongside debates about the nurses' work site behavior. All of these issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are inextricably linked for many people.

Lots of responders identified themselves as nurses, and said that it looked to them like the nurses were dancing in front of a service elevator — one that patients and family members would not have access to. Most of these online nurses argued that the women in the clip had every right to have some fun between the moments of life-saving work they were doing.

For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the websites of the CDC and the World Health Organization. In the meantime, here is what Twitter had to say about the "twerking nurses" who were "working for hazard pay" this weekend.