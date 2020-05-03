Nurses’ Hazard Pay TikTok Video Sparks Strong Reactions
A new viral video on TikTok shows three nurses "working for hazard pay" during the coronavirus pandemic. The clip find the three health care workers dancing all-out in front of a service elevator, each using an IV stand as a prop. Many viewers at home had thoughts on how the nurses were spending their time and whether or not it was the right tone for their work.
The video of the "twerking nurses" made the rounds on Saturday, with some praising the carefree moment and others condemning it. One man who shared the video seemed to imply that the nurses were mocking American citizens in a way, writing: "Imagine that your loved one dies from ARDS. You’re walking the halls of the hospital. You turn the corner. Twerking hospital staff is what you see." Others disagreed, saying that these nurses were well-within their rights to blow off some steam and make a fun video, especially given the conditions they are currently working under.
Citizens: can we have our economy back plz?
Nurses:pic.twitter.com/3Gk4LFJSUq— Greg ❌ (@GregoryEck) May 1, 2020
The discussion inevitably became politicized, with people discussing whether the economy should be reopened and to what extent alongside debates about the nurses' work site behavior. All of these issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are inextricably linked for many people.
Lots of responders identified themselves as nurses, and said that it looked to them like the nurses were dancing in front of a service elevator — one that patients and family members would not have access to. Most of these online nurses argued that the women in the clip had every right to have some fun between the moments of life-saving work they were doing.
In the meantime, here is what Twitter had to say about the "twerking nurses" who were "working for hazard pay" this weekend.
'Letting Off Stress'
Thank you!!! I feel the same way. There’s not a single patient around. What’s wrong w dancing by an elevator? They can’t have fun now? Like stop. They are the ones who need a little fun the most.— NELLYDAMENACE (@notavatarcmoney) May 2, 2020
Waiting
Girl the elevator is right behind them lmaoooo that’s most likely what they doing. 😂😂😂 people just act like you supposed to be miserable at your job. One minute it’s “pray for healthcare workers” then it’s “YOU CANT HAVE FUN!!!”— NELLYDAMENACE (@notavatarcmoney) May 3, 2020
'A Gregory Opinion'
I like that lmaoooooo— NELLYDAMENACE (@notavatarcmoney) May 2, 2020
Working Hard
Fr they work so hard as a person Who works in a hospital it is miserable for them and especially with them preparing for a whole second wave because of these idiots. The least they can do is have a little fun before they go back to all this sadness While having no supplies— 𝕓𝕝𝕒𝕔𝕜 𝕘𝕚𝕣𝕝 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝕒𝕟 𝕠𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕚𝕠𝕟 (@Idkpinapplesig_) May 3, 2020
'Nurses are Humans'
It almost seems like people forget that nurses are humans too.— Boo, you whore 🌝 (@__ELYN__) May 3, 2020
Exactly! I can't imagine the emotional, physical, and mental strain they are enduring...— unique I AM (@_4everY0UNG_) May 3, 2020
Dancing Critiques
They Said pic.twitter.com/arriAzh6Os— 空 ⛈ (@ja13nh) May 3, 2020
At Home
People who are getting paid to be at home right now really have the most to say about people who aren't 🥴— ｉａｂｅｌｉｋ💔 (@Liimonfu1) May 3, 2020
Or worse rioting for Tim to have to risk his life serving Greg ice cream.— self distancing on my bday sucks I hate it here🗑 (@trieditbih) May 3, 2020