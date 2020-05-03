National Mall Packed With People to Watch Blue Angels Flyover

✖

The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds know how to bring people together. Unfortunately, as this comes amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis, that could pose a problem for those who gathered to watch their recent flyovers in Washington D.C. and Atlanta. According to TMZ, the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds honored essential workers and health care providers with their displays over Washington D.C. and Atlanta, and several individuals, including many who were not practicing social distancing measures, turned up in person in order to watch.

TMZ reported that large crowds gathered to watch the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds in Washington D.C. on Saturday. However, the publication noted that many appeared to not be practicing necessary safety measures as they did attend the event. Based on photos from the scene, people, including some who were not wearing face masks, gathered in close quarters along the National Mall in order to view the flyover. As TMZ even noted, this situation comes as health officials have said that Washington D.C. may not have reached its peak when it comes to coronavirus-related diagnoses. It should also be noted that the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds put on a similar display in Atlanta, which also drew large crowds of individuals who were also seemingly not adhering to proper social distancing guidelines.

Not a lot of social distancing happening on the National Mall right now ahead of the Blue Angels flyover. Not sure this is exactly the best way to honor COVID workers but... pic.twitter.com/tanVB5c82d — Justin McCarthy🌹🌅 (@jaymac1893) May 2, 2020

These events in Washington D.C. and Atlanta come days after the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds did one of their flyovers near the Hudson River. On both sides of the river, in New York and New Jersey, people gathered near one another in order to watch the Navy and the Air Force honor healthcare professionals. Prior to the start of the event, which fell on Tuesday, the Blue Angels issued a warning to individuals to "refrain from traveling to see the flyover." They added, "Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine. Social distancing should be practiced at all times. Stay home and stay safe!" At the time, it was also revealed that the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds would perform flyovers across the country in order to honor those working on the frontlines amidst this crisis.

"We're excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the healthcare workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong," Gen. Dave Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, said. "This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America's spirit will prevail."