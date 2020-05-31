New Video of George Floyd in Police SUV Has People Weighing in on Second Cop
Nearly a week after George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, a new video emerged which showcased that an altercation took place in the moments before Floyd lost his life. In the video, which was obtained by activist Shaun King, three officers appear to be engaging in a physical altercation with Floyd in the back of a police SUV while another officer stands by to keep watch. Following the release of the video, many have spoken up to express their thoughts and, particularly, their disgust over the fact that one of the officers simply stood by and did nothing as this grievous act was going on.
In the video in question, one cop appears to put Floyd into the backseat of the vehicle. The two then appear to engage in some kind of physical altercation. Later on in the video, viewers can see that two other officers were on the other side of the vehicle at the same time and appeared to engage in the altercation, as well. While this was going on, a fourth officer can be seen right outside of the police car seemingly keeping watch as the altercation goes down. Moments after this altercation took place, Floyd was killed by officer Chauvin after the cop knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. All four cops involved in the incident have since been fired.
New video footage shows police officer #DerekChauvin beating #GeorgeFloyd in the back of the police car before he murdered him. (📹: @ShaunKing) pic.twitter.com/5ZvkW9N7Bm— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) May 31, 2020
Understandably, given the severity of this situation, people got very emotional over seeing this new video from the scene of Floyd's arrest, and later, his untimely death. But, many of those individuals also couldn't help but focus on the fact that one of the cops involved in this incident simply stood by and did nothing while this whole matter was going on.
Arrest Him
i want old boy standing there in jail too...— sedrick no va a la playa (@sedrickivan) May 31, 2020
Could Have Stopped It
And the other three just stand around as passive accessories. They could've stopped it, and they chose not to. https://t.co/juz3noelux— Lee 😷 Carter (@carterforva) May 31, 2020
Put Him In Prison
the other cop just watching... throw his ass in prison too https://t.co/83CvYmKryQ— BLACK LIVES MATTER (@DlETDIOR) May 31, 2020
"Hope They Rot"
I want all of them to suffer. Fuck the 3 losers who just stood there. Fuck the sad excuse of a “human” that did this to George. I hope they rot https://t.co/zjKxHaKuZZ— marly⁷ ᵈ⁻²♥︎ BLM (@pinkyxpjm) May 31, 2020
Also Guilty
This murder was personal. Too much angle & emotion here. And the other cop stands by doing nothing. He’s guilty, too. https://t.co/PJMi2rmz42— Liz Beth (@TheLizbeth10) May 31, 2020
Hard To Watch
They have so much evidence yet they haven’t convicted him yet and the others that just stood there and watched him die have yet to be arrested. https://t.co/vemcH6FP0j— Jozzy (@MileyNYCyrus) May 31, 2020
"Raise The Degree"
#RAISETHEDEGREE and make sure the other cops who stood by and watched rot in prison too https://t.co/qqIZpuuSt5— ً (@sinclajr) May 31, 2020