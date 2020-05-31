New Video of George Floyd in Police SUV Has People Weighing in on Second Cop

Nearly a week after George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, a new video emerged which showcased that an altercation took place in the moments before Floyd lost his life. In the video, which was obtained by activist Shaun King, three officers appear to be engaging in a physical altercation with Floyd in the back of a police SUV while another officer stands by to keep watch. Following the release of the video, many have spoken up to express their thoughts and, particularly, their disgust over the fact that one of the officers simply stood by and did nothing as this grievous act was going on.

In the video in question, one cop appears to put Floyd into the backseat of the vehicle. The two then appear to engage in some kind of physical altercation. Later on in the video, viewers can see that two other officers were on the other side of the vehicle at the same time and appeared to engage in the altercation, as well. While this was going on, a fourth officer can be seen right outside of the police car seemingly keeping watch as the altercation goes down. Moments after this altercation took place, Floyd was killed by officer Chauvin after the cop knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. All four cops involved in the incident have since been fired.

New video footage shows police officer #DerekChauvin beating #GeorgeFloyd in the back of the police car before he murdered him. (📹: @ShaunKing) pic.twitter.com/5ZvkW9N7Bm — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) May 31, 2020

Understandably, given the severity of this situation, people got very emotional over seeing this new video from the scene of Floyd's arrest, and later, his untimely death. But, many of those individuals also couldn't help but focus on the fact that one of the cops involved in this incident simply stood by and did nothing while this whole matter was going on.