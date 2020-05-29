Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Reportedly Arrested in the Death of George Floyd

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has reportedly been arrested in the death of George Floyd. According to the Star Tribune and WCCO, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington told reporters on Friday that Chauvin has been placed into custody by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. In video footage of Floyd's arrest earlier this week, Chauvin was seen kneeling on his neck, with Floyd going unresponsive after several minutes. Four other officers were involved with the arrest, but there is no word on if they have been taken into custody.

This story is developing...