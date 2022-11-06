Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Could Contain Plastic, FDA Says

Nestlé USA issued a recall on Nestlé Toll House cookie dough snacks because the packages could contain soft plastic film. While the snacks themselves have "edible" in the name, this plastic is not. The voluntary recall, published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website, only covers three specific batches of Nestlé Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

The recalled products were produced between Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, 2022. The edible cookie dough is sold in round containers with white plastic covers. The batch numbers are printed on the back side of the cover's white plastic ring. Click here to see a picture of the product. The recall covers the batch numbers – 22135554RR, 22145554RR, and 22155554RR. They have corresponding best-buy dates of 1/28/2023, 1/29/2023, and 1/30/2023.

No illnesses have been reported, but Nestlé USA issued the recall out of an "abundance of caution." The company discovered the problem after receiving multiple complaints from consumers. Anyone who purchased the recalled product should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. Customers should not consume recalled snacks. Nestlé USA added that it is working with the FDA on the recall.

This is the second time Nestlé USA had to recall Toll House cookie dough snacks this fall. In October, the company recalled Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling because the product may contain white plastic pieces. The recall, unrelated to the latest one, covered products made between June and September. No other Toll House cookie dough products were covered in this recall.

"Following each instance, we took immediate action to address the specific issue," Nestlé USA said on Nov. 3. "We work closely with our suppliers and factory teams to ensure that our products are safe and meet the expectations of our consumers." The company added in its latest recall notice, "The quality, safety, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

Nestlé is not the only company to recall products because of potential plastic contamination. Foster Farms, a company that produces chicken products sold at Costco stores, had to recall 80-oz packages of "Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" because they could contain plastic in the food itself. The recall covers products with the establishment number "P-33901" and lot code "3*2223**." The barcode includes the number "7527899724" and the "best by" date of 08/11/23.