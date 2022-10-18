Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough Recalled

As temperatures continue to drop, a fresh out of the oven cookies may sound like the perfect sweet treat to warm you up, but health officials are warning consumers against eating one beloved cookie dough. Nestlé Toll House cookie dough, one of the most recognizable cookie doughs available at grocers, has been recalled by Nestlé USA because the product may contain plastic pieces, meaning the cookie dough poses a hazard to consumers.

A notice shared to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s website alerted consumers to the recall earlier in October. The recall, which was issued by the company voluntarily, only affects ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. No other cookie dough flavors are included in the recall. The recalled products were produced between June and September 2022 and distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico. The notice did not state at which stores the product was sold, though the grocer Publix shared the recall to its website. Images of the recalled Nestlé Toll House cookie dough can be found by clicking here.

According to the notice, the recall was issued "due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces." It is unclear when the issue was discovered and if there were any incident reports from consumers, but Nestlé USA confirmed no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled cookie dough. The company added that it "immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue."

"We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully," the company continued. "The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

Due to the hazard the recalled Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough poses to consumers, the company advised consumers not to prepare or consume the recalled products. The products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall is just one of several to affect sweet treat and comes as Hammond's Candies of Denver, Colorado issued a recall this month for boxes of Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies. It was discovered that the cookies, per an FDA notice, may contain undeclared peanuts, meaning the products pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers. Prior to that, Flowers Foods, Inc. recalled Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's glazed pies due to undeclared soy.