Chicken Sold at Costco Recalled Because It May Contain Plastic

Foster Farms chicken products sold at Costco stores in at least five states were recalled this weekend due to the possible presence of plastic in the food itself. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety Inspection service (FSIS) announced this recall on Saturday in cooperation with the company itself. It applies to just one product: Foster Farm's "Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat."

The recalled product is sold in 80-oz packages – a large plastic bag containing 20 pieces of chicken. The recall applies to products with the establishment number "P-33901" and the lot code "3*2223**." These will be printed on the back edge of the packaging, while the barcode should include the number "7527899724." The "best by" date on the package should read "08/11/23."

So far, these recalled products have been confirmed to have been sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington, but they may have been distributed to other Costco locations as well. This recall actually began with consumer complaints directed to the FSIS. Customers complained of finding hard, clear plastic embedded within the chicken itself.

So far, there have been no reports of injury or illness due to this product, but the recall was warranted on the grounds of "contamination" with "extraneous materials." The FSIS also notes that these plastic particles are shaped irregularly, and may be sharp in some cases. This could present a serious risk on top of the other complications associated with swallong such material.

As always, recalls on frozen products are particularly vital since some customers might keep frozen food for a year or even more. FSIS is asking for consumers to pass on news of this recall to friends and family who shop at Costco – especially in the states listed above.

Consumers who have the product can either return it to the point of purchase for a refund, or throw it away themselves. Those with questions can reach Foster Farms via phone at 1-800-338-8051 or email info@fosterfarms.com.