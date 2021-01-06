National Guard Deployed to D.C. as Protesters Storm Capitol

President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to the Capitol building just after 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon, as his supporters continued to occupy the facility. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced the move, as Capitol police and other local forces failed to contain the breach.

"At President [Trump's] direction, the National Guard is on the way with other federal protective services," McEnany tweeted. "We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful." This move came about an hour after Trump supporters overcame Capitol police and got inside the building, according to a report by The Associated Press. They had come directly from a rally where the president himself called the 2020 presidential election into question and stirred his base to action.

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

McEnany's announcement was confirmed by Pentagon officials, who spoke to the AP. They said that 200 National Guard members were on the way, with the very specific mandate to take over policing the outside of the Capitol complex. Only the Capitol police will go inside the building to respond to the dozens of Trump supporters inside.



The comments under McEnany's announcement were chaotic, with many users questioning why the National Guard wasn't called in sooner. In an unrelated post, MSNBC contributor Noah Rothman cited a source saying that the Pentagon was "concerned with the optics" of sending military personnel to the scene. So far, this claim has not been confirmed by any other sources or outlets.

This story is developing.