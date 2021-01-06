Capitol on Lockdown: Donald Trump Jr. Says 'This Is Wrong and Not Who We Are'

✖

Hours after inciting crowds at the "Save America March" that devolved into a riot breaching the U.S. Capitol walls Wednesday in an attempt to overturn the results of November's presidential election, President Donald Trump's eldest son decried the mob's actions as "wrong," urging them to act peacefully.

"This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side," Donald Trump Jr. tweeted alongside a video of the chaotic scene at the Capitol. "We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone."

Just hours before, Donald Trump Jr. pledged to his father's supporters that his family would continue to contest President-elect Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election just hours before Congress was set to certify his Electoral College victory.

"To those Republicans, many of which may be voting on things in the coming hours: You have an opportunity today," told the crowd gathered on the White House Ellipse, as per Politico. "You can be a hero, or you can be a zero. And the choice is yours. But we are all watching. The whole world is watching, folks. Choose wisely."

While several House Republicans and senators previously announced plans to object to individual states' electoral vote counts, as was the case with Arizona before the joint session was evacuated due to rioters breaching the chambers, their efforts to reverse the election’s outcome had basically no chance of succeeding, which is while the president began to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to exercise his power to halt the proceedings. Pence declined to reject the electoral votes, however, saying in a letter to his congressional colleagues, "It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."

Donald Trump Jr. also threatened to support primary campaigns against Republicans who did not side with his father on Wednesday during his speech, telling supporters, "These guys better fight for Trump. Because if they’re not, guess what? I’m going to be in your backyard in a couple of months!"

He also had words for the people who marched on the Capitol, thanking the "red-blooded, patriotic Americans" in the crowd "for standing up to the bulls—," complaining that his personal Instagram account was "being censored to hell right now," and complaining that transgender women have an advantage in all-female sporting events.